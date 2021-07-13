Rwanda: RwandAir, Qatar Airways Sign New Partnership

The national carrier, RwandAir announced Monday, July 12 that it had signed a loyalty partnership deal with Qatar Airways.

The partnership is expected to boost connectivity and provide more travel opportunities for both airlines' frequent flyers programme members across the globe.

Yvonne Manzi Makolo, CEO of RwandAir said that this was a commercial initiative, pending the implementation of the agreement where Qatar Airways acquired 49 per cent stake in RwandAir which she said is still in progress.

"RwandAir is incredibly proud to be the first Sub-Saharan African airline to enter into partnership with Qatar Airways Privilege Club," said Makolo.

"We believe this initiative is a major step forward to greater cooperation between Africa's most ambitious airline and one of the world's most prestigious international carriers," she added.

We look forward to further enhancing the benefits of our Dream Miles members, she added.

RwandAir Dream Miles and Qatar Airways Privilege Club loyalty members will access each other's destinations with the opportunity to 'earn and burn' points across their reciprocal route networks.

Under the new deal, RwandAir Dream Miles members will be able to fly to more than 140 destinations served by Qatar Airways using miles earned by flights bought through RwandAir.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker said this is a door to opportunities for customers of both airlines.

"It will allow members of Privilege Club and Dream Miles enjoy significant benefits including world class travel experiences on our strong complementary networks."

RwandAir launched its Dream Miles loyalty programme in 2011, with offers of benefits falling under the four tiers of membership, namely; Emerald, Silver, Gold and Diamond.

RwandAir currently offers services to 25 destinations across 21 countries throughout Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.