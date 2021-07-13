Namibia: Kambindu Inspires Warriors' Win... As Namibia Makes It 2 Out of 2

Man of the Match Elmo Kambindu on Sunday led the Brave Warriors to the top of Group B of the ongoing Cosafa Cup thanks to a 2-0 win over Zimbabwe at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Following a goalless first half, the elusive goal finally came in the 70th minute through an own goal by Zimbabwe's Jimmy Dzingai, which gave Namibia a 1-0 lead. Influential striker Kambindu, who was voted Man of the Match on Sunday, then made it 2-0 for the Brave Warriors with four minutes to go when he tapped home from an Isaskar Gurirab pass.

Earlier in the match, the Brave Warriors had a few chances but could not convert them into goals.

In a post-match interview with SuperSport, Namibia's coach Bobby Samaria said it was a tough game, but they managed to collect maximum points, which were important to ensure the pressure going forward is reduced.

"We needed to win this game for our nerves to calm down, because we have now one foot in the knockout stage. I think all credit must also go to our opponents, who came in with a great plan; they did not allow us to play the way we wanted to," said Samaria.

"Marcel Papama was reduced to a passenger and we had to go back to our plan B - and luckily, our plan B worked. We introduced speed and also a bit of aggression. Dynamo Fredericks came in and got a yellow card in the first half because of his aggression.

"And then we had to remove him because he was now in danger, and we brought in Handura, who also did exceptionally well. We keep our feet on the ground because we have not achieved anything yet," he added.

Meanwhile, Kambindu, who won the man of the match award for the second time, praised his teammates for playing as a collective.

"I am happy with my performance, and all I can say is thanks to my teammates again. We came out with a strategy of fighting for the second ball and try to find a way to score, which worked for us at the end of the day," he said.

Namibia will head back to the pitch against Malawi tomorrow then Mozambique on Wednesday to complete Group B action.

Only the top two sides from each group will advance to the semi-finals of the 2021 Cosafa Cup.