Ethiopia: Egypt, Sudan Pursue Colonial Treaties Demanding Binding GERD Deal

The so-called binding agreement that Egypt and Sudan want to reach on the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is meant to perpetuate and extend the previous unilateral colonial treaties that give the countries monopoly over the Nile Rivers, an expert told The Ethiopian Herald.

It should also be noted that there is no international law that can force Ethiopia to accept binding agreement to fill the dam, said Tilahun Erduno, a member of the Committee for Planning and Construction of GERD model the Addis Ababa Park at the office of National Council for the Coordination of Public Participation on the Construction of the GERD.

"Therefore, Ethiopia has to continue its move towards the second phase of filling the dam without interruption."

He went on to say, "The only binding agreement is to work hard for the increase of fresh water in the Nile Basin by planning green economy and implementing environmental protection through dialogue and scientific means and work for mutual benefit, nothing more, nothing less," "I think the magnitude of the pressure from the international side will be diminished to a considerable level after the second filling. But the pressure from the two lower basin governments may not stop at once, according to him.

"The issue of Nile is not only the economic basis of Egypt and Sudan, but it's the life of their politics. Therefore, the two governments will continue until the peoples in Egypt and Sudan truly understand that GERD has no negative impact on their lives," he added.

"The governments of Egypt and Sudan together with their people will observe that the water reserved in GERD will operate the turbine, moderate the flow of water in Nile Basin, rescue them from flooding and reach to its final destiny Cairo and Mediterranean Sea without interruption. So the multidimensional pressure will no more have such negative impact on Ethiopia, he wrapped up.