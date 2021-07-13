Ethiopia: State to Plant 350 Million Seedlings Within 12 Hours

Oromia state announced that it has finalized preparation to plant 350 million seedlings today within 12 hours in different parts of the state.

The State's Rural Development Coordinator with a Rank of Deputy President Girma Amante(Ph.D.) briefed journalists yesterday that the state has prepared the required amount of holes for tree seedlings and other requirements to meet the plan of tree plantation.

He stressed that the state has been promoting seedling campaign and creating awareness among the community through various forms about the significance of planting trees.

As to him, 1million hectare of land has been prepared through GPS to achieve the plan, state community has been nurturing the planting trees thereby conserving environment since 2018.

He underscored that in this rainy season the state has been working hard to plant 4.5 billion seedlings to meet the set plan, and some 1.8 billion seedlings have been planted up to now.

He called on the community to make history through planting seedlings like they did previously.