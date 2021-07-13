Ethiopia: State to Plant 350 Million Seedlings Within 12 Hours

13 July 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tameru Regasa

Oromia state announced that it has finalized preparation to plant 350 million seedlings today within 12 hours in different parts of the state.

The State's Rural Development Coordinator with a Rank of Deputy President Girma Amante(Ph.D.) briefed journalists yesterday that the state has prepared the required amount of holes for tree seedlings and other requirements to meet the plan of tree plantation.

He stressed that the state has been promoting seedling campaign and creating awareness among the community through various forms about the significance of planting trees.

As to him, 1million hectare of land has been prepared through GPS to achieve the plan, state community has been nurturing the planting trees thereby conserving environment since 2018.

He underscored that in this rainy season the state has been working hard to plant 4.5 billion seedlings to meet the set plan, and some 1.8 billion seedlings have been planted up to now.

He called on the community to make history through planting seedlings like they did previously.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X