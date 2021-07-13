Ethiopia: China Congratulates Ethiopia On Successful Election

China has congratulated Ethiopia on its successful parliamentary election.

A statement the Embassy of the People's Republic of China sent to The Ethiopian Heraldyesterday said China is important strategic cooperative partner in Africa and a key participant in China-Africa cooperation under the BRI.

The statement added that China-Ethiopia cooperation, leading China-Africa cooperation, has delivered fruitful outcomes.

The statement quoted said Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign AffairsMinister Spokesperson as saying:"We believe our bilateral cooperation will surely achieve new progress and deliver more benefits to our peoples."

Upon the announcement by The Ethiopia's National Election Board of the results of the General Election held on June 21, the Prosperity Party led by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali has won a majority in the House of People's Representatives, it said, adding that China extends its congratulations on this at the earliest time.