Ethiopia: Commission Toiling to Change Repatriated Ethiopians' Livelihoods

13 July 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Esseye Mengiste

The Job Creation Commission stated that it has been taking various measures to help repatriated citizens changing livelihoods through work at home and to address urban unemployment, which is the root cause of illegal emigration.

Muluemebet Ashebir, advisor at the Commission told The Ethiopian Herald that commission has also partnered with relevant stakeholders including government institutions, NGOs, regional actors and development agencies which are assumed to play a vital role in job creation.

The commission focuses on creating substantial jobs for the large number of Ethiopians who are returning from Saudi Arabia in 2021 and has planned various programs towards that end, she noted.

Muluemebet further highlighted that currently the main and urgent tasks of the commission are repatriating citizens, providing them with health care, social and psychological support in coordination with stakeholders.

After citizens return to their homeland, the commission has been engaged to help the repatriates to practically prove that changing of their livelihood is possible through work at home and to shun illegal emigration. "The commission would use the existing economy and opportunity to create employment for returnees through preparing its own unique plan."

Noting some 2.8 million jobs were created in the first nine months of the current year, she said that providing jobs for returnees requires a unique plan under various programs, a lot of resources and the joint efforts of all stakeholders. To this end, both the commission and the government are working to get the private sector involvedin the rehabilitation activity.

As the number of returnees currently entering into the country is very large, a special plan and budget is required for effective rehabilitation tasks.

Creating more jobs and properly rehabilitating the expatriated citizens should not be left to a single government entity and policy and media related challenges should be addressed, Muluemebet recommended.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X