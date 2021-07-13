Ethiopia: Commission Toiling to Change Repatriated Ethiopians' Livelihoods

The Job Creation Commission stated that it has been taking various measures to help repatriated citizens changing livelihoods through work at home and to address urban unemployment, which is the root cause of illegal emigration.

Muluemebet Ashebir, advisor at the Commission told The Ethiopian Herald that commission has also partnered with relevant stakeholders including government institutions, NGOs, regional actors and development agencies which are assumed to play a vital role in job creation.

The commission focuses on creating substantial jobs for the large number of Ethiopians who are returning from Saudi Arabia in 2021 and has planned various programs towards that end, she noted.

Muluemebet further highlighted that currently the main and urgent tasks of the commission are repatriating citizens, providing them with health care, social and psychological support in coordination with stakeholders.

After citizens return to their homeland, the commission has been engaged to help the repatriates to practically prove that changing of their livelihood is possible through work at home and to shun illegal emigration. "The commission would use the existing economy and opportunity to create employment for returnees through preparing its own unique plan."

Noting some 2.8 million jobs were created in the first nine months of the current year, she said that providing jobs for returnees requires a unique plan under various programs, a lot of resources and the joint efforts of all stakeholders. To this end, both the commission and the government are working to get the private sector involvedin the rehabilitation activity.

As the number of returnees currently entering into the country is very large, a special plan and budget is required for effective rehabilitation tasks.

Creating more jobs and properly rehabilitating the expatriated citizens should not be left to a single government entity and policy and media related challenges should be addressed, Muluemebet recommended.