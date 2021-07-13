Ethiopia: Ceasefire Laid Bare TPLF's Intents

opinion

Ethiopia has become a progressively glowing hot spot on the map of world politics. As one analyst put it looks like the Americans are currently mulling and plotting over nothing but the 'Ethiopian Dossier'. The international media spotlight still glares on Ethiopia. The mushrooming of multilingual websites and social media platforms dedicated to Ethiopia, and the army of foreign journalists and observers in conferences halls may explain this fact.

The breathtaking twists and turns in the nation's politics have kept us to stay on our toes since the advent of the reform era three years ago. There were both high and low moments. There were setbacks and progresses. Nevertheless, the resultant effect of the turbulent change Ethiopia has been through is an obviously irreversible step forward in every aspect, including political and socio-economic progress.

The breaking news we heard on Monday late afternoon of last week was probably the most surprising news of the year. It took most Ethiopians by surprise and took us hours, if not days, to believe it and clearly understand its meaning and intentions beyond the clamour in social media. The surprising big news was the political decision of the federal government on unilateral ceasefire and the withdrawal of ENDF from the Tigray region.

The veiled wisdom and logic behind the Abiy administration's decision began to clarify two days after the announcement of the news on Wednesday with a briefing by the Premier himself as well as other briefings by senior government officials and military chiefs that followed shortly. "We have achieved our goal of decimating the military and financial capabilities of the Junta, and it is now no longer a serious national security threat as it once had been. Our military forces have taken new strategic positions where they are needed most to deter our most urgent security issues. Of course, we made sure that any further military advances by The Junta shall be decisively dealt with.

Apart from the military expenditures, the nation has spent about 100 billion birr on humanitarian and rehabilitation activities in the Tigray region over the last 8 months only. That is a staggering cost and burden to the already troubled economy with inflation, Corona, and other woes. We do know TPLF is struggling to not go to its grave alone. It has a suicidal mission of dragging Ethiopia to go down the drain along with it. we should not flow like the water in a canal to end up into the trap set by the enemy.

If we allow the conflict to be protracted Furthermore, the nation's resources that should be well spent on several burning issues would continue to be siphoned and wasted. We can make Ethiopia stand tall and prevail over the challenges we are facing. We do this by exploiting the wisdom we inherited from our forebears. we have also considered the experience of countries that have been through similar situations before making our decision on the ceasefire." he said

Apart from the economic hemorrhages, other additional factors explain the logic and the wisdom behind the ceasefire and the withdrawal decision that was executed secretly in four steps over a month. It is now a public secret that a considerable portion of the Tigray people is still under the spell of the TPLF's racist propaganda that runs for almost half a century. The flame of hate and lies TPLF elites have been fanning for years, has blinded their minds from understanding the good in supporting the federal government in its efforts to rehabilitate the socio-economic infrastructures and restore peace and stability in the region.

In addition to giving the farmers in the region a peaceful pose enabling them not to miss the sowing season of the year, the ceasefire is also meant to allow a period of respite from the sound of a gun and a time of reflection for all parties to ponder over way for peaceful resolution of the conflict. Thus the ceasefire provides a chance for Tigray people to reconsider the perspective from which they see the conflicts in the region and their interpretation of the federal government's action during the eight months of law enforcement and rehabilitation operations.

Above all, they would see TPLF in its true colors, its destructive and warmongering nature. Hopefully, the Tigray people would soon realize it is a political institution that uses its people as a shield and bargaining chip in its political gamble to secure its selfish interests that only benefit the TPLF elites.- The continuation of their return to power, and their affluent corrupted lifestyle as well as the immunity from facing justice for the heinous crimes they committed over three decades.

With the ceasefire and withdrawal of the army, the federal government has checkmated the activities of TPLF's propaganda machines. Hereafter, they will take all the responsibility for the continued allegations of human rights violations and failures in providing humanitarian aid to the needy in the region. Now that TPLF is in charge of the Tigray region, it has to shoulders the duty of ensuring peace and stability. TPLF is also supposed to work amicably with aid agencies to address the humanitarian crises.

A political analyst has recently indicated that the significance of the unilateral ceasefire may have from three angles. "The first is the military. The ENDF needs to continuously align its focus with the changing priorities in the current state of national security. At present, the threats on the Sudanese side of the border appear to be much worrying than the activities of TPLF whose backbone has been decisively crushed. Accordingly, the relocation of the Ethiopian army from Tigray is quite logical and reasonable.

The second is politics, the federal government has been under the barrage of criticisms from the international community on almost everything that went wrong in the Tigray region. the TPLF has not been labeled responsible for any of the atrocities it committed including its genocidal pre-emptive attacks that sparked the conflict in Tigray. The third is the humanitarian cause. the pose on the conflict is expected to crest better condition for easy transport and distribution of humanitarian aid across the region.", he said.

By declaring the unilateral ceasefire, the federal government has thrown the gauntlet and challenged TPLF to prove its rhetoric that it stands for the interests of the Tigray people, by committing itself to bring peace and rehabilitation in the region without ifs and buts, unconditionally.

Sadly, immediately after it took control of the capital of the region, it has become abundantly clear more than ever before that TPLF has not the slightest concern for the plight of the Tigray people. it has proven that it is a warmonger believing only in power and subjugation rather than negotiation and win-win diplomacy.

It was starting from the same day TPLF took over Mekelle, that we began hearing news of atrocities, summary executions of civilians in various parts of the region by the TPLF forces. Then came the news of damage on the Tekeze bridge and the press briefing of the TPLF leaders in which they declare their intention to invade the neighboring Amhara Region and Eritrea. International agencies like Human rights Watch have independently confirmed TPLF's unabated lust for war to cause further loss of life and destruction.

The statement of TPLF leaders issued early this week was the last straw for many Ethiopians hoping that TPLF would now be responsible enough to consider the path of peace. In addition to rejecting the unilateral ceasefire intuitive taken last week by the federal government, the statement of TPLF was listing outrageous demands as preconditions for a negotiated ceasefires. In a nutshell, TPLF's preconditions are recognition of the Tigray Region as an independent state, which is impractical and unconstitutional.

The warmongering nature of TPLF has been laid bare by its own statement that fails to embrace the unconditional ceasefire initiative. The sad thing is western powers and their media, which has been leveling accusations against the federal government, have kept quiet about the atrocities committed in Tigray since last week by TPLF forces. The west has also turned a blind eye to TPLF's declared intentions to continue with the war, as well as its provocative military actions against the bordering Amhara region. These blatant double standards make a sham and a mockery of the assessment and judgments of the west, especially the US.