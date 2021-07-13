Namibia: Cop Beaten By Four Women

Rundu — A male police officer was assaulted by four women related to a suspect he attempted to arrest for a stock theft case on Saturday.

A case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and resisting, obstructing and interfering with a police officer in the executing of his duties was opened.

The incident happened on Saturday just after 14h00 at Kaguni Village along the Rundu-Grootfontein road on the Trans-Caprivi Highway in the Kavango West region.

"Four females aged 19, 22, 29 and 46 were arrested after they interfered with, resisted and obstructed a police officer from arresting a suspect in a stock theft case, citing that the suspect is their relative and will not be arrested," stated the police report.

The suspect's father also allegedly hit the police officer twice with a stick on the head, which caused serious injury and led to the officer falling to the ground.

"He is not yet arrested as he is still on the run," the report added.

In a separate incident, the police in Kavango West on Friday arrested a 50-year-old Zimbabwean man who was found travelling from Rundu to Oshakati without any valid travelling documents or permit to enter into Namibia.

He was arrested at around 11h30 at the Mahenzere village.

According to the police, it later surfaced that the suspect came into the country illegally through an ungazetted point of entry.

"The suspect was arrested, is due for court [today] and will face a charge of contravening the Immigration Control Act," read the report.

Meanwhile, a cattle herder is due to be arrested for rape of a minor in Nkurenkuru after it emerged that he has been raping the minor from April to June 2021 at Sikumba village in the Kavango West region.

"It is alleged that a 20-year-old man has been having sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old minor girl. The suspect is not yet arrested, but he is known," read the police report.