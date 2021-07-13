Namibia: Mit Takes Imex Roadshow to Border Towns

The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade, through the department of International Trade, will steer roadshows to create awareness of the recently launched Import/Export (IMEX) online system at border towns. Trade minister Lucia Iipumbu officially launched the digital platform three months ago to reduce time and cost associated with domestic trade procedures and trade facilitation in improving Namibia's competitiveness.

The virtual platform is a strategic tool for trade facilitation that enables traders to submit documentation and data requirements for the import/export of transit goods electronically. Roadshows are a way of marketing to engage audiences and generate elation in taking MIT's branded message on IMEX closer to the people.

The principal objectives of the publicity campaign are to increase awareness and knowledge of services offered by the Ministry to end-users.

The operationalisation of the Integrated Client Service Facility or one-stop-shop is to improve the ease of doing business in Namibia through simplified procedures of starting a business in the country; faster work visa and work permit processing; e-service delivery globally, efficient business, tax, employer and employee registration as well as scalable to include other permit or license registrations.

This online enterprise has housed several core stakeholders under a single roof, namely: Business and Intellectual Property Authority (BIPA), Ministry of Finance (MoF), Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration (MHAI), Office of the Prime Minister (OP), and the Social Security Commission (SSC).

The objective is to serve as a one-stop-shop for foreign and local investors establishing a business operation in Namibia through the provision of quality and integrated service delivery, using the electronic platform linking different service providers and agencies of government.

Namibia shares its borders with Angola in the north, Zambia in the northeast, Botswana in the east, South Africa in the southeast and the Atlantic Coast in the west.

MIT intends to undertake roadshows at approximately six border towns, namely: Wenela and Ngoma border posts at Katima Mulilo, Oshikango, Katwitwi, Noordoewer and Arismsvlei.

The online enterprise brings immense benefits to the sector through improved trade and facilitation of cross border services.