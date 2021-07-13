Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Arrests Suspected Traffic Robbers

13 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ifeoluwa Adediran

The three suspects, armed with machetes, had attacked a motorist and were trying to force him out of his vehicle when the governor's convoy arrived.

The convoy of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday ran into a gang of suspected traffic robbers at the Ojota area of Lagos State and the governor "personally" arrested the criminals, the state government said in a statement.

The three suspects, armed with machetes, had attacked a motorist and were trying to force him out of his vehicle when the governor's convoy arrived.

Mr Sanwo-Olu's security details swooped on the suspects and disarmed them before they were arrested.

After the arrest, the governor said the exercise was a warning signal to other criminal elements and prospective traffic robbers in Lagos that there is no hiding place for criminality in Lagos State

Traffic robberies have continued to be a major problem across Lagos, particularly during rush-hour traffic in busy areas such as Ojota, CMS, Costain Bridge, Maryland, Gbagada, Mile 2, Mushin, Orile, Oshodi Bridge.

In April, the police said it had deployed additional 1,000 officers around the metropolis to stem the tide of traffic robberies.

At least 127 suspects had been arrested for attacking Lagosians in traffic between March and June, the police said.

Last month, the governor handed over security equipment purchased by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, for the use of Lagos Police Command.

He said there would be no hiding place for criminals in the state.

"We are determined to stabilise the security situation in Lagos State, as our own contribution towards lasting national security," he said, at the event.

"Let me also use this opportunity to sound a note of warning to all criminals who are operating in Lagos State or planning to operate here; all armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists, bandits, and other criminals, we will leave no stone unturned in making this State inhospitable to you. We will find you, wherever you may be lurking and we will bring the full weight of the law on you."

The new crime-fighting equipment included 150 Double Cabin Vehicles, 30 Saloon Patrol Vehicles, 1,000 Ballistic Vests; 1,000 Ballistic Helmets, 1,000 Handheld Police Radios/Walkie-Talkies, 100 Security Patrol Bikes; two Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), four High Capacity Troop Carriers, and two Anti-Riot Water Cannon Vehicles.

On Monday, the Strike Squad of the Lagos State Taskforce carried out a raid on motorcycle (okada) riders at Second rainbow and Toyota Bus Stop along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

During the raid, which lasted for some hours, a total of 105 motorcycles were impounded. Prior to Monday's raid, a total of 201 motorcycles were impounded last week.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X