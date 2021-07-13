Nigeria: APC Chairmanship - South South APC Youth Route for Yari

13 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Following the build up of the National convention of All Progressive Congress (APC), the South South APC Youth Network has endorsed the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari for the position of National Chairman of the party.

The Group said APC needs a National Chairman like Yari who can unite the party towards the 2023 general election bring people together for a victorious march towards 2023. Ost

One of the leaders of the South South APC youth network, Comrade Ambrosini Tari Sambo insisted that APC needs Yari more that he nee therefore, he should be a concensus candidate for the Party's Chairman.

"APC needs Yari now more than he needs the party, the party has reached a level that an experienced administrator is needed to steer its affairs.

"There is no need having many contestants for the post of the chairman of our great party, Yari should be made the concensus candidate for the good of the party and also to avoid rancour after the election", he said.

"Yari as the APC National chairman we in the South South can be rest assured that come 2023 all the states in the South South will become APC states", he noted.

The Group said they believe that the former Zamfara State governor among other frontline candidates can bring the party together and form a formidable force ahead the 2023 general election.

Comrade Sambo also described Yari as a strong political leader, giant among peers in terms of qualities of leadership.

He said Yari is a leader that was never short in supply, charismatic and prudent leadership to all.

"During his time as the governor of Zamfara State, the state witnessed development in all quarters, he was able to manage the resources of the state towards its development", Comrade Sambo added.

He also explained that Yari's leadership qualities made him become the first Governor in the northwest that headed the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) during their tenure.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X