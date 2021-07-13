Nigeria: Banditry - Governor Yahaya Bello Seeks NAF Base in Kogi

13 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja — Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has called for the establishment of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base in the state.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit on the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao at Headquarters NAF, he said a NAF base in the state would check the activities of bandits as well as facilitate intelligence gathering against criminal elements who have established safe haven in some parts of the State.

The governor also disclosed that the state had approached the NAF in 2017 to consider establishing a Forward Operating Base (FOB) at a colonial era airstrip in Zariagi near Lokoja, to which the NAF in 2018 dispatched a reconnaissance team to survey the suitability status of the location for consideration.

The Governor also stated that the need to revisit the matter became necessary in view of the activities of bandits and other criminal elements who had relocated to the state after military operations in September 2020 at Utu Forest situated between Nasarawa and Kogi States forced them out of their comfort zone.

He revealed that bandits fleeing from the intense fire power of the military in the Northeast and Northwest had regrouped in locations between Lokoja and Kabba/Bunu.

The security situation in these areas, according to Governor Yahaya, had led to the residents of the areas relocating to other parts of the state.

He said considering the threats posed by these criminals, coupled with the strategic importance of the state, the need for the revitalization of the talks on the establishment of an FOB became necessary.

He also commended the CAS for his consistent responsiveness towards the activities of insurgents and armed bandits.

In his response, the CAS commended Governor Bello for early detection of the activities of bandits and for his efforts at securing Kogi State.

He noted that of recent, bandits and other criminal elements had become very mobile as, "Once they come under intense fire in one location, they quickly migrate to another location in search of a safe hiding place.

