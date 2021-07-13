South Africa: SA Registers 11,182 New Covid-19 Cases, With 220 Deaths

South Africa detected 11 182 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, while 220 more people succumbed to the illness.

The country now has 2 206 781 laboratory-confirmed infections and 64 509 deaths, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said.

Of the latest cases, 50% of were recorded in Gauteng (5 614), 11% in the Western Cape (1 225), 9% in KwaZulu-Natal (1 026), 9% in Limpopo (1 054), 8% in Mpumalanga (900), 5% in North West (559), 4% in the Eastern Cape (427), 2% in the Free State (266) and 1% in the Northern Cape (111).

While the cases continue to rise, the NICD observed that the seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

"The total number of cases today [Monday] is lower than yesterday [Sunday], and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days," the public health institute said.

In addition, 571 more people were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours, pushing the number of patients who are currently receiving treatment to 16 505.

The NICD said there are 13 937 470 tests, 35 623 of which were conducted since the last reporting cycle.

According to the World Health Organisation, since the start of the pandemic, there have 186 638 285 confirmed global cases, 4 035 037 deaths, and 3 114 766 865 administered vaccine doses.