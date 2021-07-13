South Africa: Premier Alan Winde - Update On Coronavirus Covid-19 and Vaccines On 12 July

press release

Update on the coronavirus and vaccines by Premier Alan Winde

By 5pm on 9 July 2021, the Western Cape Government had administered a cumulative total of 618 991 vaccines to healthcare workers, staff in the education sector and those who are in the over 50 and over 60 age brackets.

The current 7-day moving average is 44 deaths per day. The Western Cape's dashboard has recorded 184 additional deaths since it last updated on Friday, 9 July, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 13 097. While 184 additional deaths were recorded on the dashboard, this includes data collected over a 7-day period, reflecting today. We send our condolences to the loved ones of those who have passed.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape COVID-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. To view the Dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

You can also view the Western Cape Government's vaccine registration dashboard by visiting: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/vaccine-dashboard

Premier Winde conducts business site visit to Wembley Roadhouse in Athlone

Today, I visited the Wembley Roadhouse in Athlone as part of a business site visit and was joined by the Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier.

The family-owned business, with roots dating back to 1931, is a sterling example of innovation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the visit, we were given a tour of the Roadhouse as well as Wembley Group's bakery, butchery, deli and optometrist along Belgravia Road.

I was pleased to see the steps that this business is taking to ensure the safety of its staff and customers, which includes promoting queue management and hand sanitizing and are regularly disinfecting its surfaces.

As we are facing a significant increase in COVID-19 infections, I call on business owners, entrepreneurs, supervisors and managers to play their part in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring the safety of staff and customers on their premises.

I also encourage our residents to safely support their local restaurant or coffee shop if they can, so that we save jobs in the Western Cape. Please always remember to wear your mask, and to follow the golden rules of good hygiene.

The press kit can be visited here: https://westerncape-my.sharepoint.com/:f:/g/personal/cayla_murray_westerncape_gov_za/EiZ9fJtgoBxAk9xlBRcpyZMBsTMMCTrWzdg2yIhOCitDOw?e=gVcZZm

Western Cape Government vaccinates 360 people at pop up site at BOXER stores

The Western Cape Government, through its Provincial Department of Health, is working to address lower registration figures among indigent communities through its partnership with the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) to assist with registration and vaccinations at BOXER stores.

BOXER stores in Philippi and Mitchells Plain, where community members collect their social welfare payouts, are being used as pop-up vaccination sites. As a result, over 360 community members were vaccinated over the two days at these BOXER stores.

Speaking to his experience of the BOXER pop-up site, Sulaman Haywood (61) from Mitchells Plain, said: "The Mitchells Plain Day Hospital staff asked me if I wanted the COVID-19 vaccination and I was happy they were there to help me because this virus is killing our people and it is important to protect yourself by taking the vaccine."

Christopher Capito (65) from Mitchells Plain said: "I received my second dose of the vaccine after queuing in the SASSA line at the Mitchells Plain vaccination pop-up BOXER store with my neighbour, Dorethea van Zyl (77) who I encouraged to get her vaccine too because it is important to protect us from the virus. I encourage other community members to get vaccinated."

Going forward, the number of vaccines administered in Klipfontein and Mitchells Plain will be bolstered through pop-up vaccination sites for eligible people who are not able to access their nearest vaccination sites. This will be supported by loud hailing to encourage communities to use these sites.