South Africa: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla - From Pampered Diamond Queen to Armchair Instigator of Violence

analysis

While Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been compared to Trump's adoring daughter Ivanka, our first daughter has actively encouraged mayhem and violence.

The custom-made diamond necklace Duduzile Zuma wore on the day she married ANC-linked businessman Lonwabo Sambudla in 2011 was worth R1.5-million and was heavily guarded by police.

Security in and around the Inkwenkwezi Private Game Reserve near East London was stepped up over the Easter weekend of 2011 as scores of socialites, celebrities and political big cheeses headed to the wedding of the year.

Under the watchful eye of private security, the presidential protection unit and the SAPS, the couple, who met in 2009 when Duduzile Zuma was a board member of the Gupta-owned Sahara Computers, treated more than 600 guests to a "Parisian-style" wedding.

Ordinary South Africans did not enjoy the same personal protection this past week as violence, looting and burning spread across rural and commercial areas in KwZulu-Natal and in Gauteng in the aftermath of Jacob Zuma's incarceration for contempt of court.

As we write this, palls of black smoke hang over those parts that have been affected and gunfire punctuates the night.

Hundreds have since been arrested, at least seven reported dead. The cost to the...