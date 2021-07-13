South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro Calls for Calm in North West

press release

North West Premier, Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro and the Provincial Executive Council has called on the people of the North West to exercise maximum restraint and desist from temptations to embark on any riotous conduct as well as any looting of business and other properties.

Premier Mokgoro has also thanked various political and community leaders, organisations and formations across the province for having displayed leadership in encouraging communities to distance themselves from acts of vandalism, looting and destruction of properties as witnessed in other parts of the country.

"We are encouraged by the vigilance displayed by our people during this trying period for having resolved to protect private and public properties from acts of vandalism, thuggery and criminality as well as the leadership that we are witnessing in all sectors of our society", Premier Mokgoro said.

The Premier has also commended members of the community for having cooperated with the South African Police Service (SAPS) in ensuring that no property is destroyed or looted.

Residents of our Province took to social media platforms to encourage residents in different towns and those in other province to prevent looting and this morning North West Province is trending on social media platforms for this good initiative.

Premier Mokgoro and the EXCO also welcomed the measures that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last night to ensure that stability and calm returns to those parts of the country that have been experiencing violent riots in the past few days.