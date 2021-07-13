South Africa: SA's Deep Cuts to Spending Must Be Matched By Targeted Labour Reforms - World Bank

12 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

Most of South Africa's economic growth and fiscal problems date back to the past decade, with the Covid-19 pandemic only accelerating the damage, making urgent reforms to labour policies and other parts of the economy non-negotiable, the World Bank said in its latest economic update.

South Africa's GDP growth averaged a paltry 1.4% in the decade up to 2019, with levels of unemployment, inequality and poverty climbing steadily while the government continued to borrow heavily in the face of falling revenue, but failed to bend spending toward investment-rich results.

That has left the country facing a weaker economic recovery than its peers and with the perilous task of balancing austerity-type cuts to expenditure on social protection funds and public sector wages, with spending that will reignite long-term economic activity.

It is a balance that risks fuelling further social unrest if it is not achieved, with anger over the lack of jobs and continuing lockdowns already showing up in increased protests around the country, and in growing calls for a universal unemployment grant, something the government is adamant it cannot afford.

"A more granular analysis reveals trade-offs between programmes. For example, social grants are to contract in real terms, and this...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X