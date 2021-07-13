South Africa: SA's Deep Cuts to Spending Must Be Matched By Targeted Labour Reforms - World Bank

analysis

Most of South Africa's economic growth and fiscal problems date back to the past decade, with the Covid-19 pandemic only accelerating the damage, making urgent reforms to labour policies and other parts of the economy non-negotiable, the World Bank said in its latest economic update.

South Africa's GDP growth averaged a paltry 1.4% in the decade up to 2019, with levels of unemployment, inequality and poverty climbing steadily while the government continued to borrow heavily in the face of falling revenue, but failed to bend spending toward investment-rich results.

That has left the country facing a weaker economic recovery than its peers and with the perilous task of balancing austerity-type cuts to expenditure on social protection funds and public sector wages, with spending that will reignite long-term economic activity.

It is a balance that risks fuelling further social unrest if it is not achieved, with anger over the lack of jobs and continuing lockdowns already showing up in increased protests around the country, and in growing calls for a universal unemployment grant, something the government is adamant it cannot afford.

"A more granular analysis reveals trade-offs between programmes. For example, social grants are to contract in real terms, and this...