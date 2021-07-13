South Africa: President Ramaphosa Highlights Steps to Stop 'The Few From Threatening the Collective Effort'

analysis

Promising action and announcing hundreds of arrests, President Cyril Ramaphosa again offered long-term reforms as he addressed the nation while Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were racked by chaos, looting and violence.

Offering long-term reforms, calling in the South African Defence Force and promising more dialogue and discussion, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night tried to calm a country ripped apart by violent protests and looting and threats of more to come.

At the time of his speech 10 people had died, six police officers had been injured and 489 people had been arrested in the unrest.

While the violence and looting are believed to have been triggered by the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma for contempt of court, Ramaphosa did not mention Zuma's name.

He said South Africa was emerging from a state where "we have witnessed the effects of corruption and the erosion of the state, the terrible consequences of the abuse of power and neglect of duty.

"We have begun a process of healing, reconstruction and renewal. We have set our country on a path of progress and recovery. We cannot allow a few people among us to threaten this collective effort."

Ramaphosa, who said he was delivering...