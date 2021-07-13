South Africa: How the Early 2000s KZN ANC Recruitment Drive and 2020s Truck Torchers Helped Ignite Zuma-Aligned Looting

analysis

Some were ANC members, and some were just looking to cause mayhem. None was answerable to the national ANC leadership. Let the fire begin.

The year is 2009 and the ANC is still reeling from a bruising 2007 Polokwane national conference where the party emerged more divided than it ever had been.

Not only did the party's two senior leaders -- in Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma -- battle it out for the top job, but the Polokwane outcome led to a breakaway which saw a swathe of senior leaders leave the party to form the Congress of the People (Cope).

Elsewhere in the country, while accepting Zuma's presidency, ANC structures were worried about the party's electoral prospects. After all, Zuma was, and remains, a polarising figure -- loved and loathed in equal measure.

All but one province was as concerned. For the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Zuma was their trump card.

They were banking on "the Zuma effect", as then-ANC provincial secretary Senzo Mchunu put it, to finally dislodge the IFP from the provincial government, once and for all....