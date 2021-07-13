Nigeria: Abduction - Gombe Building Schools Near Security Formations

Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya says his administration is building big schools near security formations to keep greater numbers of students whenever they are vulnerable to abduction.

He disclosed this to State House reporters in Abuja after meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, on Monday.

"We did a vulnerability assessment of all the schools and we assigned the local security personnel; vigilante, to work with the conventional organized security in order to safeguard our schools against attacks.

"Above all, what we did for a wider security is reflected in the schools and we concentrated our effort in building big schools that will contain greater numbers to reduce the chances such that wherever students or pupils are exposed to such risks, we brought them closer to the main security agencies so as to have peace and tranquility.

"That has succeeded in bringing peace to our schools. So, the schools and the wider society are safe in Gombe and we thank God for that," Yahaya said.

He said because Gombe shared boundary with other five northeastern states, the insurgency and farmers-herders' clashes had caused insecurity in Gombe in the past.

"But we've been proactive and we're following up day by day all institutions affected, for example, the traditional rulers, community leaders and the security agencies, trying to build a mutual understanding and good relationship between our people.

"I can say that, compared to the rest, Gombe is relatively peaceful and we thank God for that; we're very appreciative of the cooperation and understanding of our people."