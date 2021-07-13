Nigeria: Civil Servants Aiding Corruption - Abuja Council Chair

13 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Maureen Onochie

Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido, says no political office holder can loot government treasury without the assistance of civil servants and vice versa.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the launch of AMAC's Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan 2021-2022 by a non-governmental organisation, Partners West Africa Nigeria (PWAN), he said corruption had stagnated Nigeria's development and caused insecurity.

He urged PWAN, which assessed his area council, to release its findings to know how AMAC was doing in the area of corruption.

On his part, the President, Connect Development (CODE) and Follow the Money, Hamzat Lawal, urged all area councils in the Federal Capital Territory to open their books.

The Programme Manager of PWAN, Tolu Ojesina, said due to the monopoly of the procurement sector, corruption would thrive in the absence of transparency.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

