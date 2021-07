Ilorin — The Vice Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Prof Noah Yusuf, has called on tertiary institutions across the country to de-emphasise paper certification and promote practical education.

This, he noted, becomes necessary to justify the large number of universities in the country and their relevance in the contemporary environment.

Prof Yusuf stated this on Monday during a programme "Meet the press" organised by the university to mark his one-year in office.