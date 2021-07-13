Sudan's Defence and Security Council Adopts Measures to Address Violence in Red Sea State, South Kordofan

13 July 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — At an emergency session in Khartoum on Monday to discuss "major and urgent regional and local security issues", Sudan's Defence and Security Council took a number of decisions, including sending military security reinforcements to maintain societal security in Red Sea state and South Kordofan, and intensification of internal security measures in the violence-affected areas.

The official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports that the council expressed regret over the recent incidents took place in Eastern Sudan and South Kordofan, and reviewed the reasons and motives behind the renewal of tribal conflict.

The council heard to a report by the Defence Minister, Maj. Gen. Yassin Ibrahim on the outcome of the UN Security Council session on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, and the practical options and steps to be taken by the country to preserve Sudan's rights in this connection.

It renewed its "firm stance towards the major issues facing the country".

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X