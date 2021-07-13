Sudan: Five-Day Eid El Adha Holiday Proclaimed in Sudan

13 July 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The official Eid El Adha* holiday in Sudan will start on Sunday, July 18, and will last until Thursday, July 22.

The Secretariat General of Sudan's Council of Ministers announced the official dates in a statement via the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) on Monday, and expressed congratulations to the Muslims all over the world on the occasion of Eid El Adha.

*Also known as the 'Feast of the Sacrifice', Eid El Adha In the Muslim lunar calendar, Eid Ek Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu El Hijjah. It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to God's command.(The Jewish and Christian religions believe that according to Genesis 22:2, Abraham took his son Isaac to sacrifice.) Before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, however, Allah provided a lamb to sacrifice instead.

In commemoration of this intervention, animals are sacrificed ritually. One third of their meat is consumed by the family offering the sacrifice, while the rest is distributed to the poor and needy. Sweets and gifts are given, and extended family are typically visited and welcomed. (Source: Wikipedia)

