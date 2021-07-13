Cameroon: Elite One - Fortuna, Coton Sport Consolidate Lead

The Mfou Club beat PWD 2-1 during one of the day 13 matches that took place at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium on Saturday July 10, 2021.

AS Fortuna of Mfou continues to lead group A in the Elite one championship. The Mfou Club beat PWD 2-1 during one of the day 13 matches that took place at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium on Saturday July 10, 2021. From the victory, AS Fortuna has remained unstoppable since the start of the season. In the other group A matches, Dragon Yaounde beat Avion Academy 2-1 still at the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium. On Sunday July, 11, 2021 Djiko FC drew 0-0 with Stade Renard, Fovu beat Union Douala 2-0 and Bamboutos played a 1-1 tie with Eding Sport.

In group B, Yong Sports Academy beat group leaders Coton Sport of Garoua 1-0 at the Yong sports Stadium in Bamenda. Colombe of Dja and Lobo played a 0-0 tie with UMS of Loum, Astres Douala beat New Stars of Douala 2-0 and Panthere beat TKC 1-0. Despite Coton's 0-1 defeat against Yong Sports Academy, the Garoua club is still topping group B with 20 points. The victory for YOSA came as a sigh of relief to the supporters as the team had recorded just two victories in nine matches, two draws and five defeats.

That notwithstanding, the competition promises to be tough as more matches are programmed almost on daily basis. Some of the day 12 matches in group B and day 14 matches in group A will take place today in four regions of the country. Group A leaders AS Fortuna with 25 points will confront Avion Academy. Meanwhile, fourth place PWD of Bamenda will battle with Dragon Club of Yaounde at home. And relegation zone Eding Sport of the Lekié will face sixth place Djiko FC of Bandjoun. For the group B games, TKC Yaounde will play against Colombe of Dja and APEJES of Mfou plays Astres of Douala at the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo. UMS of Loum will face New Stars of Douala and Avion Academy will clash with AS Fortuna at the Douala Reunification Stadium.