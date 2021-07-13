Cameroon: 2021 Camtel Championship - Bafia, Port Volleyball Champions

13 July 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The finals in the women and men categories were played on Sunday July 11, 2021 in Yaounde.

Port Autonome de Douala (PAD) volleyball club and Bafia Volleyball Evolution (BVE) are winners of the men and women categories of the 2021 Camtel Volleyball Championship. Both finals were played at the gymnasium of the National Advanced School of Public Works in Yaounde on Sunday July 11, 2021.

The first game pitted Forces Arméé et Police (FAP) to BVE in the women's category. The game moved up to five sets with BVE winning three to emerge winners (3-2). The first set saw BVE win with a timid two-point difference (28-30) after a tough battle. With more precise serves and stuff blocks, BVE again won the second set (21-25). It was during the third set that FAP woke up and prolonged the game by winning 25-17. The club again narrowly won the fourth set, 26-24. The fifth and final set was the last battle to determine the winner. The determination and the desire to win caused BVE to limit its errors and created more points for their side. The set ended 9-15 in favour of BVE, giving the Bafia club its third victorious set making them winners of the competition.

After BVE's victory, the stage was set for PAD men to battle with FAP men. PAD got into the game with a lot more determination than their opponents. PAD emerged champion of the men's category after winning their opponents 3 sets to 1. Their attacking strength and stuff blocks were commendable. Their concrete serves also permitted them to win the first set 25-22. FAP came in to revenge in the second set by limiting their misplaced passes and polishing their serves. Their series of aces and other tough attacking moves permitted them to create an over 10-point difference. It was only at the end of the set that PAD woke up but it was too late to catch up. The second set ended 16-25 in favour of FAP. PAD with a lot more determination won the third and fourth sets there by overpowering FAP. At the end of the games, players who distinguished themselves were handed trophies.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X