Tanzania: 2021 Asfc Grand Finale Fever Mounts

WITH 13 days to go before witnessing the explosive traditional derby encounter outside Dar es Salaam between Young Africans versus Simba, mind games have already started to take centre stage of the clash.

The two big-guns in the country's football umbrella will meet in the finals of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) at Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma on July 25th to put under the carpet their differences.

This will be the first time for the two sides to face-off in the ASFC finals as such, it still remains a big puzzle to determine whether the title will return back to Msimbazi Street or get a new home at Jangwani Street.

Definitely, the Lake Tanganyika venue is going to be packed to brim bearing in mind that both Yanga and Simba have huge number of followers across the country hence people will flock in big number to watch live the inferno finale.

After succeeding to retain the Premier League title for the fourth time back to back, Simba have gained a boost ahead of the fast approaching championship decisive match.

They are aware that they have the federation cup in their custody as such losing it to their long time traditional rivals will not be a good business for them and here is where the difficult part of the clash comes from.

Additionally, the Reds will not easily allow Yanga to once again pounce on them for the third time this season after suffering a 4-3 penalty loss in Mapinduzi Cup finals and a recent 1-0 traditional derby defeat in the top flight league match.

However, it should be remembered that the two teams met in the ASFC semis last season whereby Simba won 4-1 to book a ticket into the finals.

On the other hand, Yanga have lately gained confidence and they keep believing on lifting the ASFC silverware directly in the face of their city rivals.

Backed by successful club transformation and their recent win against Simba, momentum in the team has tripped and they are certain to win their major trophy after a long wait.

To the side of coaches, Simba's trainer Didier Gomes has since managed to claim his first title at the helm of the club while his Yanga colleague Nasreddine Nabi has his focus on the ASFC to lift it high.