Tanzania: 2021 Asfc Grand Finale Fever Mounts

13 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

WITH 13 days to go before witnessing the explosive traditional derby encounter outside Dar es Salaam between Young Africans versus Simba, mind games have already started to take centre stage of the clash.

The two big-guns in the country's football umbrella will meet in the finals of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) at Lake Tanganyika Stadium in Kigoma on July 25th to put under the carpet their differences.

This will be the first time for the two sides to face-off in the ASFC finals as such, it still remains a big puzzle to determine whether the title will return back to Msimbazi Street or get a new home at Jangwani Street.

Definitely, the Lake Tanganyika venue is going to be packed to brim bearing in mind that both Yanga and Simba have huge number of followers across the country hence people will flock in big number to watch live the inferno finale.

After succeeding to retain the Premier League title for the fourth time back to back, Simba have gained a boost ahead of the fast approaching championship decisive match.

They are aware that they have the federation cup in their custody as such losing it to their long time traditional rivals will not be a good business for them and here is where the difficult part of the clash comes from.

Additionally, the Reds will not easily allow Yanga to once again pounce on them for the third time this season after suffering a 4-3 penalty loss in Mapinduzi Cup finals and a recent 1-0 traditional derby defeat in the top flight league match.

However, it should be remembered that the two teams met in the ASFC semis last season whereby Simba won 4-1 to book a ticket into the finals.

On the other hand, Yanga have lately gained confidence and they keep believing on lifting the ASFC silverware directly in the face of their city rivals.

Backed by successful club transformation and their recent win against Simba, momentum in the team has tripped and they are certain to win their major trophy after a long wait.

To the side of coaches, Simba's trainer Didier Gomes has since managed to claim his first title at the helm of the club while his Yanga colleague Nasreddine Nabi has his focus on the ASFC to lift it high.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X