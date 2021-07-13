Tanzania: Simba Sc Premier League Trophy Presentation Date Announced

13 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) has announced that Simba SC will be handed a Mainland Premier League trophy in Dar es Salaam, on July 18, this year.

Simba were declared the 2020-21 Premier League champions for a straight fourth consecutive season after beating Coastal Union 2-0 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, over the weekend.

The defending champions have so far collected 79 points with two games in hand.

Simba SC will be crowned the Mainland Cup after their game against Namungo, according to a statement issued by the Board on Tuesday morning.

However, the Board has congratulated the Dar es Salaam based club for the achievement.

"We also congratulate all participating clubs for creating a competitive environment that has subsequently enhanced our league which is ranked eighth in Africa," the statement added.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X