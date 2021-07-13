Tanzania: Simba Sc Premier League Trophy Presentation Date Announced

Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) has announced that Simba SC will be handed a Mainland Premier League trophy in Dar es Salaam, on July 18, this year.

Simba were declared the 2020-21 Premier League champions for a straight fourth consecutive season after beating Coastal Union 2-0 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, over the weekend.

The defending champions have so far collected 79 points with two games in hand.

Simba SC will be crowned the Mainland Cup after their game against Namungo, according to a statement issued by the Board on Tuesday morning.

However, the Board has congratulated the Dar es Salaam based club for the achievement.

"We also congratulate all participating clubs for creating a competitive environment that has subsequently enhanced our league which is ranked eighth in Africa," the statement added.