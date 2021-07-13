Tanzania: Tourism Minister Lauds Dgc, Golf Winners

MINISTER for Natural Resources and Tourism Damas Ndumbaro has commended Tanzania Ladies Golf Union, Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club for staging a successful event and its winner Angel Eaton for a stellar performance.

The two-day 36 holes competition that was staged at Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club course over the weekend attracted a record field of 136 golfers.

Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo golf club Eaton was unstoppable after overcoming a stiff challenge to win the title by nine shots.

Eaton played superbly to claim a three-stroke lead in the Round One on Saturday before staying calm to gross 74 strokes in Sunday's final round and haul an aggregate score of 147 strokes.

She was named the overall gross winner of the event. 3 handicapped Eaton beat his closest challenger Madina Iddi from Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) who returned an aggregate score of 156 (79,77) strokes to finish overall second, while from Lugalo also produced Vicky Elias who penned 157 (77,80) to finish third overall.

All three received trophies and other prizes from chief guest, Minister Ndumbaro. The Minister, who is also a golfer and good fan of the game, has complimented TLGU president Sophia Viggo and her team and DGC Lady Captain and the organiser of the event, Sue Van Zyl for a wonderful tournament that also meant to help children with cancer at Muhimbili Hospital. "I have been in this club for some time but I never saw a tournament as big as this one.

The good thing is that it happens for ladies. This means ladies have the ability to do marvellous things," he said. "To have 21 sponsors at an event is not an easy task, but you did it most of all you did it to help children with cancer, you did a good job, it is good to use sports to help those in need."

The tournament also saw Zanura Mohamed of Lugalo winning overall nett title with 137 from two rounds as Mwamini Nasoro finished second after netting 143 strokes.

Lugalo lady captain Hawa Wanyeche won the Day One best gross with 76 as AGC's Neema Olomi hit 85 strokes to win Day Two's best gross prize.

Ladies Division A title went to Aalaa Somji who netted 149 strokes while Ayne Magombe of Lugalo came second with 150 strokes.

Division B prize went to Lugalo's Habiba Juma who netted 143 strokes as host Joslin Kaur with 146 netts came second.

The Division C title went to Mariam Farida who penned 141 strokes and Tomoko Miyamoto who carved 142 strokes finished first and second respectively. The guest player award went to Sophia Viggo.