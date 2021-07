Tunis/Tunisia — The COVID-19 death toll in the governorate of Beja has hit 388, after recording 7 more over the past 48 hours.

260 infections were reported, bringing the caseload in the region to 13,157 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The governorate has seen 9,408 recoveries since the outbreak of the pandemic, that is a cure rate of 71.5%, according to the latest statistics provided by the Local Health Directorate in Beja.