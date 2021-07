Egypt condoles with the government and people of Iraq for victims of a huge fire that erupted on Monday night 12/7/2021 at Imam Hussein Hospital in ZiQar province, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday 13/7/2021.

The flames left dozens of people dead and wounded.

Egypt also condoled with families of those who were killed in the accident and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Cairo fully supports Baghdad and stands by its side in this painful accident, the statement added.