Egypt: President El-Sisi Holds a Follow-Up Meeting With the Ministers of Public Business Sector and Housing

13 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Public Business Sector Mr. Hisham Tawfik, Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Dr. Assem El-Gazzar, and Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed on Monday 12/7/2021.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the President and officials discussed cooperation between the ministries of the public business sector and housing regarding the untapped assets and lands belonging to some public sector companies across Egypt.

President El-Sisi gave directives to the government for making a better use of the assets of the public business sector especially with regard to land areas.

This is to be done in coordination between the ministries of public business sector and housing, in accordance with the principle of good governance and management of State assets and protection of public money.

In this context, the President was briefed on the efforts made to compile an inventory of the untapped assets of the public business sector. His Excellency was also updated on the measures to be implemented in this regard.

These efforts are part of the State's fixed strategy to bolster the economy and help lands and facilities across the governorates deliver good returns on investment.

