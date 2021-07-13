Egypt: Trade Min. - Great Opportunities for Egyptian Exports to South Sudan

13 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Trade and Industry Minister Nevine Gamea said that there are great opportunities for Egyptian exports to tap South Sudan markets.

The minister asserted the Egyptian government's keenness on promoting economic, trade and investment cooperation with the Nile Basin countries with the view to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in these countries, the Trade and Industry Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday.

In 2020, the volume of trade exchange between Egypt and South Sudan amounted to 707,000 dollars, the minister said.

Earlier in the day, Gamea and Supply Minister Ali el Moselhi left for Juba city, the capital of South Sudan, to inaugurate the Egyptian industrial exhibition "Made In Egypt".

The expo is organized by Egypt Expo & Convention Authority (EECA).

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

