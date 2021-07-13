Africa: Egypt Is First Destination for Spanish Companies in Africa - Official

Minister of International Cooperation Rania el Mashat on Monday 12/7/2021 met with Spain's Secretary of State for Trade Xiana Méndez Bértolo, through video conference, to discuss areas of joint cooperation between Egypt and Spain, the status of the current projects portfolio and the possibility of future partnerships.

This virtual meeting came within the framework of the periodic meetings Mashat holds with multilateral and bilateral development partners in order to bolster Egypt's regional and global economic cooperation.

During the meeting, Mashat discussed with Bértolo the possibility of launching an innovative mechanism for enhancing economic cooperation to promote economic growth and raise employment rates in both countries.

They also tackled projects to be implemented within the framework of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that allocates EUR 300 million for the strengthening of financial cooperation between Egypt and Spain.

The two ministers have as well discussed the status of ongoing joint projects.

The joint cooperation portfolio encompasses several projects, including a cultural one that aims to develop and preserve Luxor's archaeological sites; in addition to another that supports the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Egypt by providing credit lines; and an infrastructure development project focusing on the establishment of sewage treatment plants in Giza, Assiut, and Aswan.

Mashat emphasized the importance of reflecting international cooperation and development financing between both countries, on the national priorities and exerted efforts to achieve Egypt's Vision 2030, which is aligned with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

She praised bilateral relations, which contributed to the achievement of several development projects in Egypt.

The minister stated that the Ministry of International Cooperation is working toward advancing international partnerships and enhancing economic cooperation with the multilateral and bilateral development partners through the three principles of Economic Diplomacy; Multi-Stakeholders Platform, the Official Development Assistance (ODA) mapping to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and the Global Partnerships Narrative that puts "People at Core" through "Projects in Action," with "Purpose as the Driver".

On her part, Bértolo, applauded the Egyptian economy's positive growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, and highlighted the wide horizons of future projects during 2021, noting that this positive growth goes back to the financial and monetary structural reforms implemented before 2020, in addition to implementing major development projects across vital sectors such as renewable energy, water, and sanitation, as well as infrastructure.

Bértolo affirmed the Spanish companies' interest in expanding and investing in Egypt, as it is their top leading destination in Africa, and expressed the Government of Spain's keenness on supporting these companies, pointing out that Egypt is one of the most important foreign investment markets for Spanish companies, especially across the sectors of transportation, infrastructure, solar energy, and water treatment.

The history of cooperation between Egypt and Spain dates back to the 1990s, as two cooperation protocols were signed then. The first was signed on February 10, 1998, where Spain provided EUR 225 million of development financing to Egypt while the second, worth EUR 250 million, was signed in 2008.

The portfolio of cooperation between both countries since 2012, amounts to EUR 190 million covering various sectors such as water treatment, energy, housing, and SMEs.

The cooperation framework covers as well the offering of grants by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) to develop the health and tourism sectors. Both countries' development agendas also focus on empowering women and youth, as well as promoting a transparent and just development ecosystem via Egypt's National Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development.