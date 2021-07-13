Egypt Reports 110 New Coronavirus Cases, 7 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said on Monday night 12/7/2021 that 110 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 283,212.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said seven patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,403.

As many as 879 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 219,291 so far, the spokesman said.

MENA