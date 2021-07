Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met on Tuesday morning 13/7/2021 with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

The meeting took up common regional and international challenges, as well as possible cooperation opportunities between Cairo and the EU, said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez in a tweet.

Figuring high at the talks were also the files of the Renaissance Dam, Libya and the peace process, Hafez added.