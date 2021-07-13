Egypt: Sisi Underlines Important Role of State Lawsuits Authority in Solidifying Justice

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi reiterated the importance of the role of the State Lawsuits Authority in consolidating justice to preserve the rights and interests of citizens.

The President gave the remarks following the swearing-in ceremony of the new head of the independent judicial body counsellor Hussein Moustafa Fathy, said presidential spokesman BassamRadi.

Sisi awarded former head of the State Lawsuits Authority Counselor Abu Bakr el Seddiq the first-class Order of the Republic in recognition of his efforts in achieving justice and enforcinglaw.