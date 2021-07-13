Egypt: Shoukry, EU Foreign Policy Chief Tour Photo Exhibition On Egyptian Civilization

13 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, toured on Tuesday 13/7/2021 a photo exhibition on Egyptian civilization at the European Union headquarters.

The exhibition includes a number of photos of the most famous landmarks, monuments and tourist attractions in Egypt, topped by the Nile River, the longest river in Africa, called the father of African rivers.

Earlier in the day, Shoukry and Borrell had a session of talks on strategic ties between Egypt and the EU, as well as common challenges and a host of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

