Egypt: Spox - Shoukry, Borrel Assert Strategic Nature of Egypt-EU Ties

13 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Tuesday 13/7/2021 affirmed the strategic nature of Egypt-EU relations in light of common challenges facing both sides at the regional and international levels, said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ambassador Ahmed Hafez.

The spokesman noted that both sides agreed on activating all mechanisms of cooperation as part of the Egyptian-European partnership agreement.

Talks also covered exchanging views on a set of regional issues of common interest, the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Shoukry briefed the EU official on Egypt's vision aimed at settling the crises in the region in order to restore stability and achieve prosperity for the peoples of the region. The talks also covered the file of Libya, the Palestinian issue, the reconstruction efforts in Gaza and Egypt's support for the Palestinian economy in the territories.

The Egyptian top diplomat also reviewed the latest developments in the Ethiopian dam, the Egyptian efforts to combat illegal migration and terrorism.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

