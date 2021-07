Emigration Minister Nabila Makram said on Tuesday 13/7/2021 her Ministry cares for the second and third generations of Egyptian expats and students who are studying abroad.

The Emigration Ministry acts to offer needed help for nationals outside Egypt in all fields, Makram said as she inaugurated a "Speak Arabic" camp in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el Sheikh.

This is meant to protect them against extremist ideologies and false understandings, she noted.