Nigeria: Osun Names Omoworare Director-General, Abuja Liaison Office

Osun State Government has announced the appointment of Rt. Hon. Olanike Omoworare as the director-general of the state Liaison Office in Abuja.

The state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, who disclosed the appointment in a statement issued after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting yesterday, said Omoworare's appointment took effect from July 12, 2021.

A former parliamentarian and the first Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Omoworare is an alumnus of the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife) and University of Ilorin where she obtained Bachelor of Arts in Education and Master of Education in Guidance and Counselling respectively.

She previously served as the executive assistant on Women Affairs to former state Governor Adebisi Akande, and was also a Special Assistant, Office of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives between 2016 and 2019.

Omoworare, a sports administrator, agriculture advisor and career advisor, was until her appointment, the principal consultant of Career Development and Training Services; a firm responding to manpower development in both the formal and informal education sector.