Nigeria: Benue PDP Lampoons Akume Over Comment On Open Grazing Law

13 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hope Abah Emmanuel

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State on Monday lampooned the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, for allegedly describing those in support of the ban on open grazing as "out of their minds."

Akume was alleged by the PDP to have criticised the state government for enacting the anti-open grazing law when he spoke to his constituents on Sunday in Tiv language during a function at his Wannune home town.

State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Bemgba Iortyom, in a statement on behalf of the party noted that the minister had by his unguarded utterance absolved suspected herders of guilt in killings of farmers in Benue state.

Contacted, the Caretaker State Publicity Secretary of APC, James Ornguga, said he could not comment immediately because he was yet to listen to the video recording alleging that the minister's comment.

