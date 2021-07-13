Nigeria: Govt Commences Construction of Kaduna-Kano Rail

13 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The project will further boost the president's programme of linking the country through rail in order to enhance the economic growth of the nation.

In a bid to link the country through rail, President Muhammadu Buhari will do the groundbreaking of the Kaduna-Kano standard gauge on Thursday.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Magdalene Ajani, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement by Eric Orjiekwe, Director, Press and Public Relations, said the event would be at Zawacki, Dawaki Local Government Areas, Kano at 10.a.m.

According to her, the project will further boost the president's programme of linking the country through rail in order to enhance the economic growth of the nation.

She added that major players in the transport sector have been invited for the occasion.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X