Nigeria: Alleged Internet Fraud - Court Adjourns Naira Marley's Trial

EFCC arrested Naira Marley, Zlatan, four others in May 2019 in connection with a case of internet fraud and money laundering.

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Monday further adjourned the ongoing trial of the Nigerian music star, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley.

The singer's alleged internet fraud case was moved to October 5, 6 and 7 respectively.

The judge, Nicholas Oweibo, adjourned the case because of the court's annual vacation, which begins on July 26 and ends on September 17 (53 days).

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.efccnigeria.org/">Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)</a> arrested Naira Marley, Zlatan, four others in May 2019 in connection with an alleged case of internet fraud and money laundering.

The controversial artiste was arraigned on May 20, 2019, but pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

The anti-graft agency, EFCC alleged that some of the credit cards discovered in his residence bore the names Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

Court proceedings

During the hearing, the prosecution counsel, Bilkisu Buhari, informed the judge that the matter was slated for cross-examination of the second prosecution witness, Anosike Augustine.

She prayed the court to invite the witness for continuation of the hearing.

But the defence counsel, Akinwale Kola-Taiwo, prayed the court grants a short date for the continuation of trial on the grounds that "the matter is for mention today and not continuation as disclosed by the prosecution."

Granting his request, Justice Oweibo adjourned the hearing for October 5, 6 and 7 for continuation of trial.

More evidence

In January, the court admitted more exhibits in evidence in the ongoing trial.

The court also admitted more evidence, a compact disc marked exhibit F, containing Naira Marley's phone analysis tendered by the second prosecution witness Mr Augustine.

In 2020, the singer and his manager, Seyi Awonuga, were arraigned and sentenced by the Lagos police for violating the interstate travel ban during the COVID-19 travel restriction.

The two accused persons pleaded guilty to the charge and were awarded a fine of one N100,000 each by the magistrate.