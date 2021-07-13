South Africa: Lukhanyo Am to Lead SA 'A' in Unofficial Fourth Test Against British & Irish Lions

13 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

World Cup-winning centre Lukhanyo Am will lead a virtually full-strength Springbok team disguised as a South Africa 'A' side against the British & Irish Lions this week.

The ante went up a notch between the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions with the crucial Test series only 12 days away when centre Lukhanyo Am was named to lead a strong SA "A" side against the tourists on Wednesday night.

Because of a slew of Covid-19 positives over the past 10 days in the Springboks' camp, coach Jacques Nienaber picked his strongest possible combination. This is essentially a dress rehearsal for the first Test on 24 July against the tourists.

It's also a defining moment because South Africa "A" will be as close to the Boks' first Test starting combination as possible due to all the disruptions.

Regular captain Siya Kolisi is likely to miss the first Test. He is one of six players currently Covid-positive, while another four at least are still going through Covid protocols. Kolisi might only be cleared early next week, which means he will have missed almost two weeks of training.

Other World Cup stalwarts such as hooker Bongi Mbonambi and wing Makazole Mapimpi are...

