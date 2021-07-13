Congo-Kinshasa: La Mort Du Prophète - Are the Black Holes More Corrosive Than the Images They Hide?

analysis

Raoul Peck reanimates archival footage in a meditative investigation of the fleeting and tumultuous rule of Patrice Lumumba, late prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo, whose fall from power and subsequent assassination were shrouded in censorship and mystery.

"A prophet foretells the future. But the future has died with the prophet. Whatever is said. His message has vanished, but his name remains. Should the prophet be brought back to life again? Or should the final traces of his memory disappear with the snow?" The lilting prose of Peck's voice asks us, layered over slow footage of heavily clad bodies trudging through the icy streets of Brussels.

The prophet in question and the subject of Peck's La Mort du Prophète is one Patrice Lumumba, an uncompromising and revolutionary figure who played a central role in the fight for the independence of the DRC in the early 1960s. Lumumba's story is tragic, fleeting and complex. Assassinated under mysterious conditions, the power struggles that led to his demise were murky with the fingerprints of Western intervention...