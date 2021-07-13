South Africa: State Vows Tough Action in Prison Officials' Attack

13 July 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Correctional Services says an attack on two officials at Durban Correctional Centre was thwarted this morning.

The two officials were stabbed by remand detainees during unlock.

The department says the incident is opportunistic and warns that it will not be tolerated.

"The remandees behind this barbaric act have been identified and they will face disciplinary processes and be criminally charged.

"We shall never be apologetic about our resolve to restore order within the means available to us whenever the State is attacked," the department said.

The department says it will unleash the necessary force against those who attack its officials.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa's President Condemns Violence After Zuma Arrest
Rwandan Slave Descendants Want Recognition in Kenya
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X