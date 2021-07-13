Swaziland: MTN Sits Between a Rock and a Hard Place in eSwatini, but It's Trying to Do the Right Thing

12 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sasha Planting

In late May, Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari instructed mobile networks to suspend Twitter access in the country. Outraged citizens accused the government of censorship and clamping down on dissent. In January, Uganda's government ordered telecoms operators to suspend all internet gateways ahead of elections already marred by brutal crackdowns. In 2019, the Sudanese government responded to democracy protests with a near blackout of the internet, while simultaneously launching a wave of violence against citizens. And at the end of June, one of the world's last absolute monarchies, Eswatini, ordered a shutdown of the internet.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Protests had started in May following the unexplained death of Thabani Nkomonye, a final-year law student, but it was the emergence of several videos showing police using violence and teargas to disperse protesters that rattled the government. Although permission has been given for the network to be switched back on, the 10-day block achieved its purpose - individuals' ability to receive and share information was severely restricted, with the result that few people outside Eswatini know what is happening, and - more importantly - what happened in those days of darkness. In all cases, MTN was the...

