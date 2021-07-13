Rwanda: Judiciary Issues Stern Warning After Aggrieved Women Storm Rusizi Court

The Supreme Court has cautioned the public over desecrating the temple of justice following an incident last week when women stormed Kamembe Primary Court in Rusizi District and allegedly assaulted judicial officers.

The incident occurred on July 9 after about 50 women reportedly stormed the court, protesting the release by the same court of another woman suspected of conning them of their money through a pyramid scheme.

According to the judiciary, the women, who pitched camp in the compound of the courthouse, assaulted the judge and a court registrar.

In a statement released on Monday, July 12 by Harrison Mutabazi, the Spokesperson for the Judiciary, he said such acts will not be tolerated and that there are legal means through which a person aggrieved by a court decision can seek redress.

"We want to remind the general public that there are laws stipulating how people should conduct themselves in the precincts of a court of law... it is despicable for a litigant to assault a judge in the pretext of being dissatisfied with their decision," the notice reads in part.

According to Mutabazi, this was the first time they recorded an incident of this nature, saying that this is why they issued the notice for people to know that there are laws that punish such acts.

About the Kamembe incident

According to reports, the women, who are all from Rusizi District, stormed court to protest the release of one Esperance Niyoyankunze whom they accuse of conning them over 500 million.

Reports indicate that Niyoyankuze recruited them into a pyramid scheme dubbed 'Blessing' with promises to give them 'good return on their investments' - which was several times the amount invested.

The women claimed that she was released because of 'connections' she enjoys but which according to officials, the complainants failed to substantiate.

It is not clear if they have appealed against the decision to release the accused in a higher court.