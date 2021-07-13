Rwanda: 2021 Afrobasket Qualifiers - Tierra Henderson Powers Rwanda Past Kenya

12 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Tierra Monay Henderson scored a game high 23 points, five rebounds and eight assists to inspire Rwanda to a winning start, overcoming Kenya 77-45 in the game opener of the Women's Afrobasket Zone V qualifiers on Monday night at Kigali Arena.

The hosts started the game well winning the first-quarter 23-18 before Kenya took the second quarter 12-10 to go into half-time with a 33-30 lead for Rwanda.

Cheikh Sarr's team bounced back with incredible energy as they dominated the third quarter with 25-2.

And, going into the fourth quarter, both sides shared 13-13 a result that saw Rwanda win 77-45.

The home side will be back in action on Tuesday against Egypt who beat South Sudan 95-65.

Meanwhile, South Sudan and Kenya, who lost their opening games, will be eyeing their first win when they face off at 3pm.

Rwanda 77-45 Kenya

Egypt 95-65 South Sudan

