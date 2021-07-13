Rwanda: 2021 Afrobasket Qualifiers - Tierra Henderson Powers Rwanda Past Kenya

Tierra Monay Henderson scored a game high 23 points, five rebounds and eight assists to inspire Rwanda to a winning start, overcoming Kenya 77-45 in the game opener of the Women's Afrobasket Zone V qualifiers on Monday night at Kigali Arena.

The hosts started the game well winning the first-quarter 23-18 before Kenya took the second quarter 12-10 to go into half-time with a 33-30 lead for Rwanda.

Cheikh Sarr's team bounced back with incredible energy as they dominated the third quarter with 25-2.

And, going into the fourth quarter, both sides shared 13-13 a result that saw Rwanda win 77-45.

Point guard Tierra Monay Henderson scored a game-high 23 points while Sifa Ineza and Bella Murekatete added 15 and 13 points respectively.

The home side will be back in action on Tuesday against Egypt who beat South Sudan 95-65.

Meanwhile, South Sudan and Kenya, who lost their opening games, will be eyeing their first win when they face off at 3pm.

Rwanda 77-45 Kenya

Egypt 95-65 South Sudan